Published On: Thu, Jan 19th, 2023

Delta Police Declare War On Criminals, Neutralise Two Kidnappers, Arrest One, Rescue Abducted Victim

LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The effort of Delta State police command  seemed to have been yielding good result in the state with recent effort of the operatives in neutralizing and arresting  suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and rescuing of abducted victim.  

Recent information received by Urhobotoday.com revealed  that on the  18/01/2023  at about 1800hrs  the Delta State Police Dragon Patrol Teams 19 and 20 while on stop and search along Ughelli/Patani expressway by Quest fm got a distress call about  a man who was kidnapped earlier in the day whose vehicle was sighted at Ohoro community. 

Consequently, the operatives swung into action and proceeded to the said area with a view to rescuing the kidnapped victim and arresting the suspects. The policemen, with active support of members of the community, trailed them to Patani road, where the hoodlums, on noticing that the police were closing in on them, drove recklessly and got involved in an accident.

The police quickly intercepted the car while one suspect named  Lucky Owofasa   of Ewu community,  Ughelli North LGA was arrested while trying to flee from the scene of the accident. He was arrested with   a cut-to-size locally made gun and  three  live cartridges while others escaped. The abducted  victim who was locked in the booth of his car was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family.

Furthermore, the police at Owvian Aladja Police station received a distress call that a male corpse was found at the expressway close to Ujevwu junction in Udu LGA.  Acting on this information, detectives went to the scene where the corpse was later identified as  Efe Peter a native of Egiegi community who was shot by some armed robbers and carted away his tricycle.

On that same day, a good spirited individual reported at the station that the deceased was his tricycle rider, and the tricycle has a tracking device installed on it. It was on this information that the operatives again swung into action, trailed and located the tricycle to Warri/ Sapele road by Mercy City church where the robbers on sighting the police opened fire in a bid to escape and the police responded accordingly.

In the ensuing gun duel, one of the suspects was neutralized, while the other suspect who sustained a serious gunshot injury was arrested. He confessed to the murder of the deceased and revealed that his other gang members were one Kparobo,  Smally Macaiver  and Progress  all residing in Ekpan.

One cut to size locally made single barrel gun, one cartridge and two expended cartridges were recovered while the injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died while receiving treatment.

Delta State Police Public Relation (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe  who syndicated the information disclose effort is on going  to arrest the other fleeing gang gang members.

 

 

 

