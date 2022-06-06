1 2 3 4 5
Delta Police Declare War On Criminals, Kill Three Kidnappers, Intercepts Hard Drugs, Cache Of Arms (PHOTOS)

540 rounds of cartridges recovered from this suspect

LAGOS JUNE 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has declared total war on criminals in the state. This was confirmed by the Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Are Mohammed Ali  who assured residents  of the state that the Command is more than ever before committed and determined to flush out all criminal minded persons in the State.

He urges residents  to be mindful of any suspicious persons or movements in their environment and promptly report such to the Police.

In its determination to flush out bad elements in the state, Operatives of Command’s Rapid Response Squad while on undercover anti-crime patrol along Asaba/Benin expressway on 5/6/2022 at about 1235hrs encountered  some armed  hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers numbering about five who suddenly emerged from the bush around Umunede, and fired gunshots at the space bus in an attempt to rob and possibly kidnap the occupants but unknown to them that the occupants were undercover police operatives.

DELTA POLICE DRUG

4054 wraps of substance suspected to be Cocaine, 954,wraps of heroines were recovered on a bag belonging to one of the passengers named Edea Samuel ‘m’ age 20yrs of Ochele Street off Ojugbana Drive Ezenei, Asaba.

Urhobotoday gathered that the police  team smartly disembarked from their  vehicle and returned fire. The Armed hoodlums on realizing that their  potential victims were policemen ran into the bush. The team went into a fierce gun duel with the hoodlums during which three  members of the gang  were fatally wounded and one fabricated revolver pistol, six {06} 7.62mm live ammunition, four {04} expended 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from them.

The injured hoodlums were taken to  the hospital but died while receiving treatment. Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.

DELTA POLICE-KIDNAPPERS ARM

Pistol and ammunition recovered from killed suspected kidnappers

On a related development which occurred on 5/6/2022 at about 1600hrs, Operatives of Eagle-Net Special Squad while on Aberdeen system of patrol along Asaba Ogwashi-Uku expressway, intercepted a commercial vehicle which they subjected to search, during which four thousand and fifty-four {4054} wraps of substance suspected to be Cocaine, nine hundred and fifty-four {954} wraps of heroines were recovered on a bag belonging to one of the passengers named Edea Samuel ‘m’ age 20yrs of Ochele Street off Ojugbana Drive Ezenei, Asaba.

The relentless Delta Police on  04/06/2022 at about 1445hrs,  acting on a tip-off  raided  a criminal hideout  in an uncompleted building  along Mariam Babangida way  opposite North- West filling Station  Asaba, Delta State during which  five hundred and forty {540} rounds of live cartridges, three {03} Elepac Generators, one solar light, one {01} singer sewing machine, two {02} television sets and one {01} Lifan motorcycle all suspected to have been stolen were recovered and the suspect named Suleiman Musa ‘m’ age 48yrs was arrested.

 

 

 

