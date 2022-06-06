Delta Police Declare War On Criminals, Kill Three Kidnappers, Intercepts Hard Drugs, Cache Of Arms (PHOTOS)

Share This





















He urges residents to be mindful of any suspicious persons or movements in their environment and promptly report such to the Police.

In its determination to flush out bad elements in the state, Operatives of Command’s Rapid Response Squad while on undercover anti-crime patrol along Asaba/Benin expressway on 5/6/2022 at about 1235hrs encountered some armed hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers numbering about five who suddenly emerged from the bush around Umunede, and fired gunshots at the space bus in an attempt to rob and possibly kidnap the occupants but unknown to them that the occupants were undercover police operatives.

Urhobotoday gathered that the police team smartly disembarked from their vehicle and returned fire. The Armed hoodlums on realizing that their potential victims were policemen ran into the bush. The team went into a fierce gun duel with the hoodlums during which three members of the gang were fatally wounded and one fabricated revolver pistol, six {06} 7.62mm live ammunition, four {04} expended 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from them.

The injured hoodlums were taken to the hospital but died while receiving treatment. Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.

On a related development which occurred on 5/6/2022 at about 1600hrs, Operatives of Eagle-Net Special Squad while on Aberdeen system of patrol along Asaba Ogwashi-Uku expressway, intercepted a commercial vehicle which they subjected to search, during which four thousand and fifty-four {4054} wraps of substance suspected to be Cocaine, nine hundred and fifty-four {954} wraps of heroines were recovered on a bag belonging to one of the passengers named Edea Samuel ‘m’ age 20yrs of Ochele Street off Ojugbana Drive Ezenei, Asaba.

The relentless Delta Police on 04/06/2022 at about 1445hrs, acting on a tip-off raided a criminal hideout in an uncompleted building along Mariam Babangida way opposite North- West filling Station Asaba, Delta State during which five hundred and forty {540} rounds of live cartridges, three {03} Elepac Generators, one solar light, one {01} singer sewing machine, two {02} television sets and one {01} Lifan motorcycle all suspected to have been stolen were recovered and the suspect named Suleiman Musa ‘m’ age 48yrs was arrested.