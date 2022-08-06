Delta Police Declare Two Men Wanted Over Alleged Terrorism, Place Reward

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command has declared the duo of Mr Francis Oduwanor Odiakose alias Aka Medolue and Christopher Odiakose wanted over alleged offenses of conspiracy, terrorism, cultism, attempted murder, grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

The police assured that handsome rewards await any persons with information leading their arrest.

Delta state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who made the pronouncement in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com enjoined members of the public to please arrest and hand over the two wanted suspects to the nearest Police Station or to the office of the Commissioner of Police Delta State “or call any of the following numbers 08137826675 or 08131070122 .

“The PPROS Office can be contacted through the following numbers 0915 557 0008,

0915 557 0007 Or the command control room via 0803 668 4974.

“Handsome reward await any person(s) with information leading to their arrest.”

SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

4th August, 2022.

PRESS RELEASE

WANTED PERSONS

DELTA STATE POLICE COMMAND DECLARES MR FRANCIS ODUWANOR ODIAKOSE ‘M’ (AKA MEDOLUE) AND CHRISTOPHER ODIAKOSE ‘M’ (A.K.A BIG FISH) WANTED

The above named persons have been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police on C.R.O form 5 issued by the Delta State Police Command, a warrant of arrest has been issued by a magistrate court of Delta State Holden at Asaba Magisterial district against them. They are wanted by the Police for offenses of conspiracy, terrorism, cultism, attempted murder, grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

If seen, members of the public to enjoined to please arrest and hand over to the nearest Police Station or to the office of the Commissioner of Police Delta State or call any of the following numbers

08137826675 or 08131070122

The PPROS Office can be contacted through the following numbers

0915 557 0008

0915 557 0007

Or the command control room via 0803 668 4974

Handsome reward await any person(s) with information leading to their arrest.

DSP. BRIGHT EDAFE,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

DELTA STATE COMMAND,

ASABA.