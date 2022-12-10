Delta Police Declare Manhunt For Three Fleeing Suspected Car Snatchers

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police command has declared manhunt for three fleeing suspected car snatchers.

The Police said following a distress call from the owner of a Lexus Saloon whose car was snatched at gun point on December 6th, 2022, by three armed robbers who were heading towards Ughelli in Ughelli North LGA of Delta State.

The operatives Eagle-Net Squad sent to Ughelli for purpose of visibility policing and to compliment the efforts of the Divisions in the area swung into action.

The police operatives trailed the hoodlums and their unrelenting effort paid off when the suspects on noticing that the operatives were closing in on them, abandoned the car and escaped into the bush at Ewu near Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South LGA.

Delta State Police Public realtion Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident said, “On the 6/12/2022, at about 2230hrs, operatives of Eagle-net Special Squad deployed to Ughelli for the purpose of visibility policing and to complement the efforts of the Divisions in the area, received a distress call from a victim (Name withheld) on the said date, that his Lexus Saloon car with reg no. JRT670X Ash colour was snatched at gun point by three armed hoodlums and were heading towards Ughelli axis.

“The operatives immediately swung into action, trailed the hoodlums and their unrelenting effort paid off when the suspects on noticing that the operatives were closing in on them, abandoned the car and escaped into the bush at Ewu near Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South LGA. The vehicle was recovered while manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing.”