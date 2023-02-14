Delta Police Declare Manhunt For Port Harcourt Lady Who Bought 2-Years-Old Stolen Girl For N500,000

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Report reaching Urhobotoday.com has revealed that the Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Ovwian/Aladja Division, under the Delta State Police Command, CSP Shaba has begun investigation into the issue of two-year-old girl, Diamond Miracle who was allegedly stolen from her home in Ekete, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State and sold to a lady from Port Harcourt for N500,000.

A human rights activist, Israel Joe confided on Warri journalists that the DPO has been doing a lot in assisting them with investigations that will lead to the rescue of the child.

“Speaking with the DPO this evening, he raised our hopes that Miracle would be rescued alive from the hands of ritualists going around stealing and buying children in this electioneering period, ”Joe dsiclosed.

The Hunam Right activist who advised parents to keep watch over their children during this election period alleged that 25 years old girl who carried Miracle to a nanny has confessed that she was sold for 500k to a woman who came from Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“We gathered that 50k was paid to the neighbour who stole the child and another 50k was paid to the lady who handed the child to the Port Harcourt woman.

“These monies were seen in their accounts as they confessed to the crime,” he alleged.

Joe said if the child is not found, the widowed mother might lose her own life stressing that, everything now depends on her children after she lost her husband and father of her children.

When contacted, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the report in a text message, saying “confirmed but no details yet.”