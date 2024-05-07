Delta Police Debunks Shooting Of Peaceful Protesters In Ughelli

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Police command has debunk report of shooting peaceful protesters in Ughelli, Delta State yesterday.

The police in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation office (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday stated that nobody was shot during the protest, stressing however that the use of tear gas was rightly used to disperse the protesters.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to put the record straight, the Command wishes to state as follows that nobody was shot during the protest, however, the use of tear gas was rightly used to disperse the protesters.

“The Command is aware of an allegedly sponsored protest in Ughelli North LGA today 6/5/2024 and wishes to debunk the false narratives currently being circulated on some sections of the media that Policemen shot at peaceful protesters,” the statemen disclosed.

While putting the recod straight, the police explained that on 6th May 2024, at about 1130 hours, some members of Oteri community in Ughelli LGA approached the Area Commander, Ughelli and requested that Policemen be withdrawn from the express road.

“The Area commander declined and informed them that the deployment was in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police CP Abaniwonda Olufemi on the need to ensure police presence in that area to prevent kidnapping and other crimes.

“Surprisingly, women from the community in their numbers forcefully stormed the Area command premises in a violent protest, beating up a policeman in the process, and they were dispersed with the use of tear gas. The report making rounds that Policemen shot at peaceful protesters is false and should be completely disregarded.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Abaniwonda Olufemi sues for calm and reiterates that the Command will not succumb to pressure from any quarters because the adequate protection of life and property is the constitutional mandate of the Police and remains the priority of the Command,” the statement read.

