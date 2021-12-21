Delta Police Debunk Rumour Of Arrest Of Okpanam Monarch

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Traditional Ruler (Ugoani) of Okpanam Kingdom in Oshimili North Local Council of Delta State, Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, was yesterday, arrested by police officers from Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja and not kidnapped as speculated.

The Guardian gathered that officers, who operated in a Toyota Sienna car, arrested him for alleged land-related issues while returning from church.

The incident sparked tension in the community as he was alleged to have been abducted by unknown persons.

But Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, dismissed it as a false alarm.

He said: “Please Ogoani of Okpanam was not kidnapped, but arrested by police operatives from FCID.”

Sources said the royal father did not resist the arrest and was simply led into the Sienna car that zoomed off to Abuja.

As a result, youths of the community took to the streets in a motorcade to protest what they described as a sacrilegious act, urging residents to close shops until the king was released.

The palace chiefs were apprehensive over the manner the king has whisked away, describing it as a slap on the face of the entire Okpanam community.

They stressed that their ancestors would not forgive whoever is involved.

