1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, Jul 27th, 2022

Delta Police Debunk Rumour  Of Declaration Of  6-6 Curfew In Okpanam

DELTA CP 3

LAGOS JULY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has  debunked  rumour making the  round that a 6-6 curfew has been declared in Okpanam with effect from  26/7/22 to enable security agencies carry out their job.

The police command  in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe  described  the rumour as not only laughable but completely rediculous and a lie put up by some mischievous persons to cause confusion among residents of the community.

“The Command wishes to emphatically state that there is no curfew declared in Okpanam community and as a matter of fact, Okpanam community is calm and two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident that led to the death of three Policemen in the early hours of Sunday  24/7/2022 and the Command is closing up on the other members of the gang.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali  is assuring members of the public, particularly residents of Okpanam community that they should go about their lawful business(es) without fear as the Command is not only able and willing, but  also committed to the protection life and property in the State,” the statement assured.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close