Delta Police Debunk Rumour  Of Declaration Of  6-6 Curfew In Okpanam

LAGOS JULY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has debunked rumour making the round that a 6-6 curfew has been declared in Okpanam with effect from 26/7/22 to enable security agencies carry out their job.

The police command in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe described the rumour as not only laughable but completely rediculous and a lie put up by some mischievous persons to cause confusion among residents of the community.

“The Command wishes to emphatically state that there is no curfew declared in Okpanam community and as a matter of fact, Okpanam community is calm and two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident that led to the death of three Policemen in the early hours of Sunday 24/7/2022 and the Command is closing up on the other members of the gang.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali is assuring members of the public, particularly residents of Okpanam community that they should go about their lawful business(es) without fear as the Command is not only able and willing, but also committed to the protection life and property in the State,” the statement assured.