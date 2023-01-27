Delta Police Debunk Report Of Operative Shooting Of Medical Doctor

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police has debunk media report of its operative shooting a medical doctor

The Command in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com said the Command is aware of and wishes to debunk the news, making the rounds on some TV stations and online platforms stating that a medical doctor was shot by the Police in Delta.

He said the publication is misleading as the doctor was not shot as claimed hencee it has become pertinent for the command to respond as follows;

“The said doctor, Adja Harrison, on the 24th of January 2023, reported that he had an encounter with a VIP convoy at Agbor, during which one of the security personnel shot at his vehicle. The VIP is unknown as well as the identity of the security man that shot.

“The registration number provided by the doctor revealed that it is a privately registered vehicle and not a Police vehicle.

“While the command is still investigating to ascertain the identity of the security personnel that carried out the act, it will be wrong to assume that the shooting was done by the police.

“However, the Command has written to the appropriate authority to furnish us with the details of the vehicle to ascertain the identity of the owner of the vehicle to enable us to fish out the perpetrators of this act

“Consequently, the command sues for calm as upon completion of the investigation, the public will be informed.

“The Commissioner of Police therefore advises journalists to be honest and factual in their report and not resort to misleading headlines.”