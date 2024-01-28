Delta: Suspected Herdsmen Kidnap Three Policemen In Urhobo Community, Cart Away Rifles

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three mobile policemen attached to PMF 51, Oghara, have been reportedly abducted by suspected herdsmen in Urhobo community of Ohoror of the East-West Road in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Sunday Special gathered that the kidnappers also carted away the service AK47 rifles with ammunition of the policemen who were marched into the bush.

It was learnt that the kidnapped cops were part of a team of six mobile policemen drafted to the Ughelli-Patani Road nipping point.

It was also learnt that the news of the abduction created tension in the community

A police source said the cops were whisked away while attending to a distress call.

“While they were at the tipping point, a young man simply identified as Moses Progress, 22, from the Uwheru community came to inform the team that he was robbed of his OPPO phone and money by suspected herdsmen under a nearby bridge close to their point while performing rituals to the god of the river.

“Consequently, the leader of the patrol team reportedly detailed the three inspectors to follow the complainant to the scene, armed with their AK-47 rifles.

“While waiting for the return of the three inspectors, the team later saw the complainant on a speeding motorcycle without our men,” the source said.

“He was stopped to inquire about the three mobile police officers who went with him. It was at that juncture that he told them that, when they got to the scene, they were attacked at the bush by six herdsmen and he had to escape while the policemen ran in different directions.

“When he told our men that he did not know the whereabouts of the police officers who went with him, there was no option than to arrest him after they called for backup,” the source added.

When contacted on phone, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident.

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com