Delta Police Crush Ambush Set By Gunmen, Kill One, Recover Fabricated Beretta Pistol

LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives attached to Rapid Response Squad of the Delta State Police Command on 02/08/2022 at about 1035hrs neutralized ambush set up by armed hoodlums, kill one of the gunmen, recovered fabricated Berretta with two 9mm ammunition.

Report made available by the Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe to Urhobotoday.com revealed that while the police operatives were on surveillance patrol along 74, Anwai-Illah road Oshimili South LGA of Delta State, they were attacked by some armed hoodlums who laid ambush for them, adding that the operatives quickly took cover and engaged the marauders in a serious gun battle thereby forcing them to a retreat.

“However, in the ensuing gun duel, one of the suspects later identified as Japhet (surname unknown), who has been on the Command’s wanted list for involvement in numerous attacks on Police personnel, and killing of innocent persons, sustained gunshot injuries.

“He was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. One locally fabricated berretta pistol with two [2] 9mm live ammunition and one Qlink motorcycle with reg no. WKP 270 QW abandoned by the other gang members were recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing gang members is ongoing,” Edafe assured.

In a related development, on 02/08/2022, at about 1300hrs, a distress call was received from Dominion hotel’s & suit in Umunede, that a man was threatening their customers with a gun and sending them away, thereby constituting nuisance and disturbing the public peace within the vicinity.

Consequently, Patrol team attached to Umunede Division were deployed to the scene where the suspect upon sighting the Police took to his heels, he was chased and the suspect named Precious Azuka was arrested. One locally made cut-to-size gun was recovered from the him.

Furthermore, on 30/7/2022, the Command received information that a suspect snatched a motorcycle along St Desmond road, Okpanam with a dagger.

The Area Commander Asaba, detailed Police Operatives attached to the Area Command to investigate and ensure that the suspect is arrested and brought to book. Consequently, on 31/7/2022, the team embarked on an intelligence led investigation, trailed and arrested the suspect named Isaac Dantala, along Asaba-Onitsha Expressway and the motorcycle with reg no UDD 332 DH was recovered alongside the dagger.

The Delta State police command said investigation is ongoing in the different incidents and arrests.