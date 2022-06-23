Delta Police Confirms Gunmen Killing Of Landlord, Two Kids In Sapele Provision Store

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command has confirmed the killing of landlord, two kids by rampaging gunmen, suspected to be hired assassins after firing gunshots on a provision store in Sapele, Delta State.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident on Wednesday morning, adding that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing.

A witness said trouble started on Tuesday evening, June 21, 2022, when the unknown gunmen shot at the people sitting and buying items in a store along Shell Road in Sapele.

According to the witness, though there were several persons in the store including three other men and those who died, it could not be ascertained whether the three others were hit by bullets from the assassins.

It was gathered that the landlord of the compound (name withheld), who was at the store when the gunmen released the shots, died after being rushed to the hospital.

Although the mission of the armed bandits is still sketchy, no one could ascertain who the operation was targeted at.

Sapele has, in recent times, turned into a war front as over 10 persons have been killed as a result of rival cult clashes in the last month.