Delta Police Confirm Killing Of Middle Aged Woman In Her Shop In Urhobo Community

LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Delta State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a middle aged woman at Urhobo community of Ovwor-Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area, of Delta State on Monday

In what looks like an assassination, the deceased who was in her late 40’s and only identified as Judith, was sitting in front of her shop, few meters away from a police check point along Oteri-Ughelli/ Ovwor road when gunmen stormed her shop and requested her to follow them to their awaiting vehicle.

But a source at the scene who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that, “When the guys alighted from their vehicle and walked straight to were the deceased was sitting at the front of her shop, we all thought they came to buy something not until they ordered her to follow them.

“At first, she thought, it was a joke until they shot her on the leg. She told them that she cannot follow someone she didn’t know and they shot her on the throat which led to her instant death”.

Until her murder, Judith also owned a chemist store at Ekiugbo-Ughelli before she recently established a branch at Ovwor-Olomu in Ughelli South local government area where she was murdered.

The lady was reported to have been shot dead in front of her shop at Ovwor-Olomu at about past 7:00pm in the presence of her brother and some of her workers. The matter is currently under investigation.” The anonymous security source disclosed.

When contacted Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe equally confirmed the incident to Urhobotoday in sms message saying, “Confirmed”

Southern Voice News

