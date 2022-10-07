1 2 3 4 5
Delta Police Condemns  IPOB Sit-At-Home Order, Assures Residents Of Their Safety

LAGOS OCTOBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police command has condemned  alleged threat by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)  to declare Sit-At-Order  in Delta State on October 7th, 2022  in  “Day 3 of the Remembrance of Asaba massacre in 1970”.

The Police in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe sighted by Urhobotoday  pointed that  the Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Ari Muhammed Ali  had declared that there is no “sit at home order” in Delta State. 

“He assures residents of their safety and urges them to go about their lawful business as the Command is willing and able to deal decisively with anyone or group of persons who try to cause any form of trouble in the State.

“He admonishes members of the public particularly residents of Asaba to report any strange and suspicious movements or persons in their neighborhood to the Command or other law enforcement agencies,” the CP direted.

Meanwhile, the CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Area Commanders, DPOS, and Tactical Commanders to maintain Police visibility across the length and breadth of the State and emplace measures that will make the State uncomfortable and uninhabitable for any group of hoodlums.

Delta State Police Command can be contacted through the following numbers; Command Control Room via +234 803 668 4974, Or the The PPRO’s Office on +234 915 557 0008, +234 915 557 0007

 

 

 

