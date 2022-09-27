Delta Police Clear Effurun Pastor, Escorts Of Murder Allegation

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command has cleared the General Overseer of the Palace of God Bible Church in Effurun,Uvwie LGA of Delta State, Apostle Michael Akpor, of murder allegation.

Also cleared of the allegation were his orderlies: ASP Mesoro Victor and Inspector Ignatius Achazie.

The trio have been under police investigation since July 12, 2022, over alleged killing of Charles Okpako and Ejiro Ekiepovwe at Ugbolokposo community.

It was alleged that a commercial tricycle conveying three passengers at Ugbolokposo community in Effurun, Delta State hit a black Jeep and a man in police uniform came down from the Jeep and shot severally at the tricycle, killing the two passengers at the back seat.

The rider of the tricycle sustained a bullet wound on his left shoulder while the lady at the front seat survived unhurt.

Akpor and his orderlies were cleared of the allegations following contradicting evidences by those who reportedly claimed to have witnessed the murder incident.

The Delta-based pastor held a special thanksgiving service in his church on Monday, expressing gratitude to God for his vindication in the matter.

The cleric, however, sympathised with the families of the deceased persons.

When contacted, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the clearance.

Recalled that Apostle Michael Akpor and some mobile policemen attached to him, have been detained at the Delta Police Command in connection to an alleged murder case.

The clergyman was arrested alongside the mobile policemen following the shooting incident of occupants of a tricycle at the Ugbolokpoko Junction in Effurun by gunmen that were earlier not identified.

It was learnt that the security men on the convoy in a bid to prevent the tricycle rider from overtaking them opened fire on the occupants.

Two tricycle passengers were shot dead instantly in the process while the tricycle rider was injured.