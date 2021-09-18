Delta Police Boss Dismisses, Detains Two Policemen Over Assault On ‘Keke Rider’ In Warri

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state police command has dismissed two officers of the command for seriously assaulting one Brodrick Omesan.

The two officers namely Sgt Felix Ebikabowei and Ndubuisi Abazie before their dismissal were attached to ‘B’ Division Warri.

A press statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe explained that on 12/8/2021 after closing close of work the duo conspired among themselves and engaged in Illegal duty along estate roundabout Warri, Delta State, adding that they accosted a Tricycle Rider one Brodrick Omesan ‘m’ age 36yrs of Oviri street Agbaroh.

“An argument ensued between the policemen and the victim during which they allegedly pushed and beat him up which led to serious injuries on his head. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment,” he revealed, stressing that the Commissioner of police upon receiving the complaint immediately directed that the case be transferred to SCID for discreet and unbiased investigation.

He said investigation later revealed that the two officers have a case to answer on the serious assault on the victim who is still in critical condition.

“The CP again ordered that they should face the internal disciplinary action and the command provost was directed to try them in an orderly room. The two officers who were tried for the offence of incivility to members of the public, disobedience to lawful order contrary to paragraph E(iii) first schedule of the police act and regulations 370 paragraph F of police act and regulations CAP P.9 laws of the federal republic of Nigeria 2004 were found guilty on both counts and have been dismissed from the force W.E.F 14/9/2021,” the statement read.

He explained that the CP while condoling with the family of the victim has ordered that the dismissed policemen remain in custody at the state criminal investigation department and they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

The Commissioner of Police Delta state CP Ari Muhammed Ali assures members of the public on the readiness of the command to deal decisively with any erring officer and is also using this medium to send a strong warning to officers of the command noting that abuse of human right, incivility to members of the public and unprofessional conduct in all areas will not be tolerated.