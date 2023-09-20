Delta Police Ban Usage Of Tinted Vehicle, Covered Plate Numbers, Unregistered Vehicles

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Due to the activities of criminal elements who carry out their nefarious activities using tinted vehicles and sometimes covered plate numbers, it is on this note that Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass warns that all vehicles that ply the road in the state must be duly registered with their plate numbers visible as all unregistered vehicles and vehicles with covered plate numbers will be impounded.

He also stated that tinted vehicles will not be allowed in the state, hence residents using tinted vehicles are advised to peel it off.

In his plea, the CP seeks for the understanding, noting that all being done is for the collective good of the public. He further entreats the general public to report any frightful or suspicious occurrences to the nearest police station or call any of the under-listed dedicated lines.

In furtherance of the determination of the command to combat all forms of insecurity in the state during the ember months, particularly the reported incidences of kidnapping, the Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Wale Abass on 18th September, 2023 issued a stern warning to all the officers of the Command on the need to be proactive in the discharge of their assigned duties and responsibilities.

The Commissioner of Police charged all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Heads, and Tactical Commanders to double their efforts in the fight against criminals in the state.

He equally appealed to members of the public to understand and bear with Command as the measures being emplaced, which is in their ultimate interest, might bring slight discomfort to the residents, particularly road users.

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com