Published On: Fri, Jun 17th, 2022

Delta Police Arrest Woman With Six Guns Hidden In Umbrella, 80-Year-Old Man With 114 Bullets

WOMAN GUNS

 

LAGOS JUNE 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police  Eagle net special squad  has arrested  a female suspect with  six  locally made double barrel guns concealed in an umbrella.

The police arrested the suspect with the guns while they were on stop and search duty along Sapele-Benin Express way in Delta State.

Delta State Police Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Edafe Bright disclosed in a statement that,  “the police  intercepted a Toyota Hiace Bus with reg no OLG 13 EFR and subjected the passengers to a search, adding that  during the search, six locally made double barrel guns concealed in an umbrella allegedly  belonging to one Mrs. Victoria Itila were recovered.

In another development, the Command arrested 80-years-old  man,  Omoraka James in Kokori, Delta State.  The suspect was arrested during a raid  by the Command Raider’s Unit on the strength of an information received that he deals in Cartridges, sells to hoodlums which they use in carrying out various nefarious activities.

MAN-BULLET

During the raid,  one hundred and fourteen  rounds of live cartridges were recovered from him.

Both cases are still under investigation.

 

