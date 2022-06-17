Delta Police Arrest Woman With Six Guns Hidden In Umbrella, 80-Year-Old Man With 114 Bullets

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Eagle net special squad has arrested a female suspect with six locally made double barrel guns concealed in an umbrella.

The police arrested the suspect with the guns while they were on stop and search duty along Sapele-Benin Express way in Delta State.

Delta State Police Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Edafe Bright disclosed in a statement that, “the police intercepted a Toyota Hiace Bus with reg no OLG 13 EFR and subjected the passengers to a search, adding that during the search, six locally made double barrel guns concealed in an umbrella allegedly belonging to one Mrs. Victoria Itila were recovered.

In another development, the Command arrested 80-years-old man, Omoraka James in Kokori, Delta State. The suspect was arrested during a raid by the Command Raider’s Unit on the strength of an information received that he deals in Cartridges, sells to hoodlums which they use in carrying out various nefarious activities.

During the raid, one hundred and fourteen rounds of live cartridges were recovered from him.

Both cases are still under investigation.