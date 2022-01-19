Delta Police Arrest Woman For Collecting N.4m To Pass Nursing Student

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The police in Delta State have arrested a woman, for offering to pass a year one student in one of the schools of nursing in the state preparing to write the Preliminary Training Studies (PTS) after collecting the sum of N400,000 from the parents of the student.

The woman, one Glory Fidelis Eteku, who is not a staff of any of the three schools of nursing had demanded N700,000 from the student of which the parent paid the sum of N400,000 with the balance of N300,000.00 to be paid before the end of the month.

According to the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye in a statement in Asaba, the suspect who was arrested in Agbor by security agents has been transferred to the Police Command headquarters in Asaba where she has given useful information to aid investigation adding that she would be arraigned in court soon.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest of the woman on Wednesday.

Dr Ononye, however, warned students in the schools of nursing against engaging in acts of examination malpractice as the state government is poised to deal decisively with those involved.

The statement added that there was also a current case of online sales of fake nursing entrance examination forms for the 2022 academic year by one Dr Faith which the ministry was still investigating.

The statement revealed that the advert for sales of form had a caveat with the warning that forms were not sold online but at the candidate’s school of choice on payment of an examination fee into the ministry’s account.

“Any prospective candidate who falls victim to these scammers would not be allowed into the examination hall to write the entrance examination and the consequences would be loss of fees paid and academic year,” the commissioner explained.

