Delta Police Arrest Two Suspected Killers Of Father Of Four, German In Ughelli

LAGOS JULY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The suspected cultists who alleged killed father of four, Mr. Belief German in Ughelli, Delta State recently has been arrested by the Delta State police operative.

Acting in compliance with the Delta state Commissioner of Police CP Ari Muhammed Ali’s directives on the continuous raiding of criminal hide out/black spots in the state, the Area Commander, Ughelli detailed a combined team of Police operatives/vigilante groups who raided suspected hideout of cultists .

During the raid, one Timothy Ononeme ‘m’ 35yrs old of Imowhe Ekiugbo in Ughelli North and one Junior Ogboso ‘m’ of Ogheneweta Street Ughelli were arrested.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly responsible for the killing of one German Enameg a.k.a Believe who was murdered in front of his wife shop on the 25/6/2021 at Iwhrepokpor Community Ughelli North LGA.

According to Delta Police Public Relation Relation (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe , one of the suspect’s Timothy who confessed to be leader of supreme Vikings confraternity in Ughelli said they killed German because they had leadership tussle with him.

He, however, disclosed that investigation is ongoing.

Recall that suspected cultists traced German to Imoniame Street in Ughelli and shot him dead in front of his wife’s shop while he was reversing his car. The deceased was shot repeatedly by the hoodlums.