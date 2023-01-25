Delta Police Arrest Suspected Kingpin And Financial Of Aro Bagger Cult In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command said it has arrested a suspected cult kingpin and financial of Aro Bagger cult group in Sapele, Delta State, Chief Joseph Ologbo.

Making the pronouncement in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, the police said sequel to the Cult clashes in Sapele, Oghara and some other parts of Delta State, the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Ari Muhammed Ali deployed tactical teams to Sapele LGA to restore sanity in the affected areas.

“Consequently, on the 23/01/2023 at about 2000hrs, acting on credible intelligence on an alleged sponsor of Aro bagger cult group and also an active member of the group, a combined team of the Command Special Anti-Cult Unit (SACU), operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and men of Operation Delta Hawk, stormed a Hotel, trailed and arrested one Chief Joseph Ologbo of Otor Community in Sapele LGA.

“He is an alleged renowned suspected financer and member of Aro Bagger cult group. When search was extended to his fully tinted Toyota Tundra Van, one unlicensed pump action gun, two live cartridges, one expended cartridge, and an Aro Bagger cult regalia were recovered.

“The suspect has made useful statement and will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” the statement confirmed.