Delta Police Arrest Suspected Dreaded Cultist, Kidnapper Terrorizing Warri, Ughelli Axis

LAGOS MAY 13TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Delta State Police operatives has arrested suspected dreaded cultist and kidnapper, Diarhe Oghenemarho that has been terrorizing residents of Warri and Ughelli axis with his group.

25-years-old Oghenemaro of Okpara Of Inland Waterway community, Ethiope East LGA was arrested by the police along Oreorokpe-Sapele road in a commercial mini bus while on a routine search.

During search, they recovered a locally made single barrel gun with five (05) live cartridges concealed in the bag found in possession.

. During preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed that he belongs to the notorious Eiye confraternity cult group and that his syndicate has been terrorizing Warri and Ughelli axis.

He also confessed to be a member of an armed robbery/kidnapping gang, adding that his gang leader is one David Oghotomo Mathew a.k.a “cucumber.

In a related development, on the 10/05/2023 at about 2240hrs while ‘B’ Division Ughelli patrol team was on anti-crime patrol along Agbarha-Ughelli Road, they were overtaken in a suspicious manner by a Qlink motorcycle with Reg. no. SKL 554 VD with three (3) male occupants.

They were given a hot chase, during which the three men hurriedly abandoned the motorcycle and fled into the bush, leaving behind their motorcycle and a bag.

When the bag was searched, one pump action gun loaded with two live cartridges, forty-nine (49) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered along with the motorcycle.

When contacted, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe confirmed both arrest and seizures, adding that Investigation is ongoing and efforts are in place to apprehend fleeing suspects.