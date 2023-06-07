Delta Police Arrest POS Robber With Locally Made Pistol in Oghara

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police operatives has arrested a suspected POS robber, Moses Musa with a locally made pistol and live cartridge at Mosogar/Oghra expressway in Delta State.

Statement signed by Delta State Public Relation Officer (PPR0) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that policemen attached to Mosogar division while on routine patrol intercepted one Moses Musa ‘M’ age 27yrs old, Kelin ‘M’ and Isah ‘M’ along Mosogar/Oghara express way.

He added that the suspects on sighting the patrol team fled into a nearby bush while one of the suspect named Moses Musa ‘M’ was arrested with a locally made pistol and a live cartridge and the other two suspects escaped into the bush.

According to Edafe, “ Suspect confessed that he is from Kogi State, and that the three of them specialized in POS robbery and he has been identified by a victim whose motorcycle was recently snatched at gun point along Oghara/Mosogar Bridge. The suspect is in custody, and investigation is ongoing.

In a related development, on the 5/06/2023 at about 1740hrs operatives of Agbor Division while on anti-crime Patrol along Baleke Street Iregua Agbor, Delta State, the team sighted a motorcycle with three passengers carrying a bag, on sighting the police, two of the passengers who later gave their names as Collins Anthony ‘m’ age 34yrs and Stephen Goddey ‘m’ age 30yrs, both residents of Agbor Community jumped out of the motorcycle and took to flight, the Police went after them, and arrested them.

During search, one (1) locally fabricated cut to size pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from the duo. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects belong to a criminal syndicate terrorizing Agbor Community and its Environs. Investigation is ongoing.

While commending officers and men of the command for their continuous effort in curbing crime and other vices in the state, Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass assured resident that the tempo will be sustained.