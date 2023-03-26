Delta Police Arrest Policemen Sighted In Viral Video Dehumanising  A Woman In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Police Command has arrested policemen sighted in a viral video dehumanisng a woman at Vincent Nikoro close, near Ewherrhe road, Agbarho, Ughelli, Delta State.

In the video, four policemen and woman were seen taking part in the unruly, unprofessional and insensitive lashing of pain and battering on the woman identified as Martha Igbidi.

A statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com said after careful examination of the video clip, it is clear and obvious that the policemen acted in an unprofessional manner unbecoming of police officers, adding that the Command condemns their act in totality, as no citizen deserves to be treated in such a manner either by the Police or anybody.

The statement explained that the erring Police officers serving at Agbarho Division of Ughelli North LGA have been identified, summoned, and detained at the command headquarters, adding that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali has directed that internal disciplinary action be initiated immediately and at the end of their orderly room trial, members of the public will be intimated on the outcome.

According to the statement, “ Their act is not only inexcusable but unpardonable and will not be tolerated by the Command. The erring Police officers serving at Agbarho Division have been identified, summoned, and detained at the command headquarters.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, psc+ has directed that internal disciplinary action be initiated immediately and at the end of their orderly room trial, members of the public will be intimated on the outcome.

“The Command wishes to reiterate that “rope” is not a police accoutrement and as such, should not be used by policemen in whatever guise while carrying out their duty. It’s not in the character of the Command to dehumanize and trample on the rights of citizens.

“He assures members of the public that the officers concerned will be decisively dealt in accordance with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others.

“He CP wishes to emphasize that protection of life and properties in the State remains the top priority of the Command. The following dedicated phone lines are available to the public to reach the command, as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation.

0915 557 0008 and 0915 557 0007. Command control room via 0803 668 4974.”