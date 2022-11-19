Delta Police Arrest One Over Assassination Of Agbarho Businessman 

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested one suspect in connection with the murder of a businessman, Chief Emmanuel Bini.

Bini was killed by gunmen suspected to be assassins.

The assailants had last Saturday invaded his shop located at the popular Five Junction in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area and whisked him away.

His lifeless body was later found the following Monday somewhere in Ebrumede, a community in the Uvwie LGA.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed to journalists on Friday that the police had arrested one suspect in connection with the crime.

Bini’s chemist shop/POS centre was locked up when our correspondent visited the locality on Friday.

It was gathered that virtually all the shops close to that of the deceased were shut down in his honour throughout Tuesday and Wednesday and business activities did not resume until Thursday.

Even though residents in the area were unwilling to make comments on the incident, the shocking demise of Bini has visibly caused devastation to most of the traders at Five Junction in Agbarho.

One of the traders, Aloysius Odama, described the deceased as a “a very good benefactor who always looked after the well-being of others in the neighborhood”.

Another trader, Roseline Ananaba, lamented the death and called on security operatives to dig deep and fish out the criminals.

Punch