Delta Police Arrest Nine Over Murder Of Sapele Vigilante Commander

LAGOS FEBRUARY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said nine persons have been arrested in connection to the killing of Sapele Vigilante Commander , Victor Lucky.

Before his brutal killing, he was the vigilante Commander of Sapele town in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was reportedly killed around 7 pm on Friday at Okpe Junction, a few meters away from police and military checkpoints.

It was gathered that Lucky was ambushed by gunmen numbering about five with AK 47 rifles, after leaving the venue of the burial ceremony of a former Commissioner for Youths, Chief Omolubi Newuwumi’s mother.

The incident caused tension in the timber town as businesses and vehicular activities closed immediately.

The Nation