Delta Police Arrest Man With 9 Bags Of Weeds Conceal In Plantain Leaves, Kill Two Suspected Robbers

LAGOS AUGUST 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command operatives of Eagle-Net Special Squad while on Aberdeen patrol duty, intercepted a sienna vehicle with reg. no. SAP 889 AA driven by one Demilola Adefuwa aged 42yrs, along Benin-Sapele road.

As usual, they subjected the vehicle to a search during which nine bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp covered with plantain leaves for the purpose of deceiving the Police were recovered.

The team arrested the suspect, exhibit recovered and investigation is ongoing.

In a related development, on August 26th, 2022, Delta Police operatives attached to ‘B’ Division Warri, while on Surveillance Patrol along Okere market junction, received a distress call that a four-man armed robbery gang were operating around Miramble guest house along same Okere Road.

The team raced to the scene where the hoodlums on sighting the Police engaged them in a gun duel. In the ensuing gun battle, one of the hoodlums was fatally wounded while others escaped. One locally made double barrel cut-to-size gun and a live cartridge were recovered. The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. Similarly, on August 23rd, 2022, policemen attached to ‘A’ Division Rapid response squad were on routine stop and search duty along Urhobo road when they sighted two young boys on foot approaching them, the men were at alert owing to the fact that, they could be out to play a fast one and attack them.

As expected, one of the suspects brought out a gun from his hand bag and fired at the Policemen but missed his target. The team returned fire forcing the suspects to a retreat, unfortunately for them, one of the suspects was maimed while the other suspect escaped.

The injured suspect equally gave up the ghost before he could get to the hospital. One locally made gun, one expended cartridge, and one live cartridge were recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects in ongoing.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the three incidents.