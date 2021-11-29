Delta Police Arrest Four Armed Robbers, Recover Two Arms, Forty Two Live Ammunition

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives Of Delta State Police Command have arrested four armed robbers and recovered forty two live ammunitions from them. Two were arrest in Warri, while the others were nabbed at Kwale in Delta State.

Giving details of the arrest of the armed robbers and recovery of arms and ammunitions, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe disclosed that on November 26th, 2021 at about 11.15 pm Anti-Crime patrol team attached to Ekpan Police Station while on visibility patrol/stop and search duty flagged down a motorcycle with three occupants by Benjones in Hausa Market along NPA Expressway, Warri, Delta State.

“The suspects alighted from the motorcycle and one of them surprisingly shot at the team but the team who were strategically positioned returned same. During the gun duel, one of the suspects named Yusuf Ibrahim ‘m’ age 27, was shot on his left foot which brought him down and he was arrested along with the rider of the motorcycle one Hashimu Garba ‘m’ 30 yrs of Mami Market, Effurun while the third suspect escaped.

“Exhibit recovered includes one cut-to-size locally made single barrel gun, three live cartridges and two expended cartridges. Manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing,” he stated.

The PPRO further explained that on the November at about 1530hrs Kwale Divisional Patrol team while on stop and search duty along Afieze street, Kwale, Delta State, police operatives intercepted one Qlink motorcycle with reg no EHR 609 LU with two occupants namely Ohajiaka Sunday ‘m’ aged 24yrs of Ogwu Ikpere Community of Ogbaru LGA in Anambra State and one Rukevwe Jagu ‘m aged 24yrs of same address but a native of Oriah in Abraka.

“Upon searching the suspects one locally made revolver pistol loaded with one live ammunition, forty two (42) rounds of assorted live ammunition, several charms and the sum of 103,500 Naira were recovered from them. Investigation is ongoing,” he disclosed.

Speaking earlier on the success of his men, Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Are Mohammed Ali said stop and search is an important part of proactive policing, adding that The it is far better to take the fight to the door step of criminals, arrest and prosecute them even before they carry out their nefarious activities.

“The command has recorded yet another success in the fight against crime and criminality and the CP has assured Deltans that the Command will continue to sustain this tempo with a view to seeing that the state is safe for all,” he stated.