Delta Police Arrest  Female Pastor, Two Others Suspected Kidnappers  In Obiaruku

LAGOS AUGUST 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State police operative has arrested a self acclaimed female pastor Mrs Franca Okuzor and two other suspected kidnappers at Obiaruku, Delta State.

Delta state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe in a statemene made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that On 19/7/2023, a case of kidnapping was reported at Obiaruku Police station, the distress caller (name withheld) stated that on their way back from their shop at about 2030hours of the same date, three masked men armed with guns accosted them at the entrance of their house located at Obinoba in Nkwani LGA and kidnapped the mother.

According to him, “Sequel to this complaint, the Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass psc detailed the DPO Obiaruku Police Station to work in synergy with the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad (SAKCCS) to immediately launch a manhunt for the hoodlums and rescue the kidnapped victim.

“On 26/7/2023, the kidnappers released the victim after collecting a ransom of Two Million Naira (#2,000,000) and other jewelleries worth about Three Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (#3,500,000). Armed with relevant information, the command embarked on an intelligence-led investigation which paid off when on 4/8/2023, the operatives arrested one Kabi Kester ‘m’ aged 43yrs.

“Suspect when interrogated, confessed to being a member of the gang that kidnapped the woman(name withheld). His confession led to the arrest of two other suspects namely Henry Owojero ‘m’ aged 42yrs, and Franca Okuzor ‘f’ a self-acclaimed pastor and wife to the leader of the gang named Celestine Okuzor Nova (at large) in whose house the victim was held captive for six days.

“ They all confessed to their involvement in the kidnapped and named four others Celestine Okuzor Nova, Uche (surname unknown), Chinedu Etudo, and Nweke (surname unknown) as members of the gang. An intensive manhunt for the other gang members is ongoing.”