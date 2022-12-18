Delta Police Arrest Fake Vigilantes Accused Of Robbing, Kidnapping Ekpan Residents

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police operatives attached to Ekpan Police station have arrested five suspected robbers/kidnappers operating under the disguise of being vigilantes and hunters.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe explained in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com that police operatives deployed on patrol along Jakpa Road, intercepted a Toyota Sienna space bus, ash in colour without registration number conveying six male occupants.

“The Policemen on suspicion subjected them to a search during which three (03) pump action guns, four (04) locally made guns, one (01) long axe, seven (07) expended cartridges, nine (09) live cartridges, native charms, three (03) cutlasses, two (02) number plates were recovered.

“The suspects, Aaron Okorigwe ‘m’ aged 27yrs and five others could not give reasonable account of themselves were taken into custody.

“Investigation later revealed that they were hoodlums who operates under the guise of being members of hunters group from Ovwian Aladja, but sneaks into Ekpan Community in a Sienna vehicle, rob and kidnap unsuspecting, after robbing them, they run to hibernate in Ovwian Aladja.

“Following these findings, on 16/12/2022, the DPO invited three victims (names withheld), all of whom were at various times victims of armed robberies, and kidnappings in the area, and placed the suspects on identification parade, the victims identified the suspects as the syndicate that robbed and kidnapped them. Investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.