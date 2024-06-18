Delta Police Arrest Church G.O., Wife, Others Over Alleged Attempt To Abduct Bishop

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operative of Delta State Police have arrested one Bishop, a General Overseer and founder of a new generation Church, his wife and others over an alleged attempt to kidnap a fellow Bishop in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state.

The police also recovered military fatigue from residents of the Bishop while executing a search warrant, Vanguard gathered.

The General Overseer, simply identified as Bishop Godfrey was arrested along with his wife, an Assistant Pastor, elders and others who are currently detained at the Ughelli Police A’ Division.

Vanguard learnt that the General Overseer whose church is located in Agbarho was traced to a hideout after getting wind of the arrest of his wife and others.

According to a dependable source, “Our Bishop sent a text message of kidnapping and assassination to the other Bishop (name withheld) whose church is more populated than his demanding N150,000, and out of fear, he sent the sum of N100,000 to an account provided in the text message.

“The delay in sending the balance of N50,000 resulted in multiple kidnapping and assassination text messages from the suspect.”

The text messages read, “Hello Bishop, this me Dust to Dust the members black axe cultist (Eye) Ugolo Zone.

“Be informed that we were asked to assassinate u, kidnap and kill u right in your church at Agbarho but we therefore decided to change our mind based on one condition.

“We are demanding a ransom of 150K from u which should be transferred into our account today Monday 10th June.”

While looking for money to balance the payment they sent another text to to him with the caption, “Hey you feel say we no Go fit do u anything. No worry na back we go take enter u.

“If u no bal up d 100k, we go come for ur life. Do u know how many people we have with us, send the 100k if not, u did match the line as your prayer of Holy Ghost fire on our head for ur church after we done settle the matter.

“Do not border to come to your church on Sunday as we are going shoot you on your head and chest to ensure that you did not survive as we are urging you to say your last prayers.”

In the messages sent, the suspect revealed that his name is on the wanted list at Ekpan, Agbarho and Ughelli police stations because of the havoc he has committed.

“Do you know how many people we don kill. The Chief that died by railway line was wasted by us and if you can remember, Olorogun Tramador that died was kidnapped by us.”

Upon his arrest by the combine team of police, and a search conducted in his house, three army uniforms and over twenty Sim cards were recovered.

Contacted, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright confirm the report, that investigation is on to unravel the incident.

Vanguard

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, mediaplacement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com