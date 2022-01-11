1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Jan 11th, 2022

Delta Police Arrest Abductor Of Benin Based Pastor, Recovers Vehicle, Ransom, Arms

 

LAGOS JANUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested one of the suspected kidnappers of Benin based Pastor.

A statement signed  by Delta State Police Public Relation (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com   disclosed that the Pastor was kidnapped  along with his Lexus 330 SUV with Reg no KWL 510 BH  black in colour.

The statement  added  that after a painstaking technical intelligence led investigation  revealed that the vehicle was parked  along Ibori Road in Oghara.

Consequently, the DPO Oghara Division, CSP Jimoh Hassan detailed and led operatives to the area where the said vehicle was sighted.

“Upon sighting the Vehicle, the Operatives laid ambush and waited for the suspects to show up. Three men later appeared to pick the vehicle and the Operatives rounded them up,  but two of the suspects escaped while one of them named Osagie Felix ‘m’ age 36yrs of H & H Ologbo in Edo State  was arrested.

“Upon interrogation, the  suspect confessed to being a member of the kidnapping syndicate that kidnapped the Benin based Pastor. He  led the Operatives  to Freedom View Hotel in Oghareki, Delta State where they were hibernating. Upon arrival at the hotel, the owner of the hotel aided the escape of the other two suspects and ran away.

“The suspect,  Osagie Felix led operatives to  his room in the Hotel and upon search,  one cut to size double barrel pistol, six live cartridges and the sum of four hundred and ten thousand naira (#410,000)  which was part of the Five hundred thousand naira (#500,000) ransom were recovered.

“The suspect also led the operatives to  another room where another double barrel pistol, ten live cartridges and a laptop were also recovered.

“ The Victim’s vehicle was also recovered  to the station. Serious manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing,” the statement disclosed.

The Commissioner of Police Delta  State Command, CP Are Mohammed Ali, while commending the gallant officers also applauded the collaborative efforts of the DPO new Etete Division in Edo State and the DPO Oghara Division as it was their working synergy that led  to the arrest of the suspect.

The CP reinstated his commitment and that of the Command in ensuring that Delta State is crime free.

The CP also noted that, a crime free Delta State can only be achieved when members of the public partner with the Police.

The CP also appreciated the collaborative efforts of sister agencies as they have been of immense support to the Command because the Police cannot do it alone.

 

 

 

 

 

