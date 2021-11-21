1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sun, Nov 21st, 2021

Delta Police Arrest 77-Year-Old Illegal Arms Factory Operator In Isoko Community

 

LAGOS NOVEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the  Delta State Police command has arrested a seventy-seven-old man, Michael Enipozi  on the allegation of  illegally producing arms for criminals. The suspect was arrested in Irri Isoko South LGA  of Delta State.

Explaining how he was arrested, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe in a police report made available to Urhobotoday.com  said,”On 20/11/2021 at about 0500hrs following a distressed call that three suspected armed robbers were in the premises of one man (name withheld) along  Ozoro/ Ughelli road.

“The DPO Ozoro Division CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen led a combined  team of Police/vigilante to the scene. The suspected armed robbers  on sighting the police teams took to their heels and the team gave them a hot chase during which one of the suspects named Emma Ighodalo ‘m’ of Irri village  aged 28yrs  was arrested with one live cartridge  while two members of his gang escaped.

“Upon interrogation,  the suspect confessed that he threw his gun away somewhere in the bush as he was running and that he  bought the said gun from One Michael Enipozi for the sum of #30,000. The suspect  led the Police to Irri village  where the said  Michael Enipozi ‘m’ of Irri in Isoko south LGA aged 77yrs was arrested.”

He disclosed that  three double barrel guns,  two single barrel guns  and other tools used in producing guns were recovered from him.

Edafe  stated  that preliminary investigation revealed that the 77yrs old suspect is a welder who produces guns for criminals, adding that  he admitted that he sold the gun to the suspect and that he has been in the business of producing guns for the past twenty years.

He explained that manhunt for the other two fleeing suspects is ongoing.

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close