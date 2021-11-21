Delta Police Arrest 77-Year-Old Illegal Arms Factory Operator In Isoko Community

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta State Police command has arrested a seventy-seven-old man, Michael Enipozi on the allegation of illegally producing arms for criminals. The suspect was arrested in Irri Isoko South LGA of Delta State.

Explaining how he was arrested, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe in a police report made available to Urhobotoday.com said,”On 20/11/2021 at about 0500hrs following a distressed call that three suspected armed robbers were in the premises of one man (name withheld) along Ozoro/ Ughelli road.

“The DPO Ozoro Division CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen led a combined team of Police/vigilante to the scene. The suspected armed robbers on sighting the police teams took to their heels and the team gave them a hot chase during which one of the suspects named Emma Ighodalo ‘m’ of Irri village aged 28yrs was arrested with one live cartridge while two members of his gang escaped.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he threw his gun away somewhere in the bush as he was running and that he bought the said gun from One Michael Enipozi for the sum of #30,000. The suspect led the Police to Irri village where the said Michael Enipozi ‘m’ of Irri in Isoko south LGA aged 77yrs was arrested.”

He disclosed that three double barrel guns, two single barrel guns and other tools used in producing guns were recovered from him.

Edafe stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the 77yrs old suspect is a welder who produces guns for criminals, adding that he admitted that he sold the gun to the suspect and that he has been in the business of producing guns for the past twenty years.

He explained that manhunt for the other two fleeing suspects is ongoing.