Delta Police Arrest 5-Man Kidnappers Gang Who Specialise In Fleecing Victims’ Account

LAGOS JUNE 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a five man gang of kidnappers, who specializes in fleecing bank accounts of victims.

The suspects, now cooling off in detention at the Ovwian Aladja Police Station were arrested in Delta State.

According to Force Police Public Relations Officer in Delta State, Mr. Bright Odafe, the kidnappers usually send money in their victims’ account to a POS operation who will withdraw the money before the victim is released.

He said that the POS operator was equally arrested and now helping police in investigation in the fight against criminality in Delta State.

“The fight against crime and criminality continue as the DPO Ovwian Aladja arrested a 5-man kidnap syndicate.

“After kidnapping, they empty the accounts of their victims, send to a POS operator before releasing them. We got the POS operator first, before picking the other suspects”, he said.

