Delta Police Arrest 35 Suspected Cultist In  Asaba, Ibusa Within Two Days, Recover  Arms, Charms

LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested no fewer than thirty five suspected cultists in Asaba and Ibusa towns of Delta State within two days.

Ten of the suspected cultists who were picked up somewhere in Mile 5, a boundary between Oshimili North and Oshimili South LGA of Delta State were allegedly planning to attack innocent citizens in the area, while the other twenty five alleged to be men of Black Axe Confraternity, also known as ‘AYES’ , were nabbed during their initiation ceremony at Zion Road Ibusa.

Narrating how they were arrested, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe disclosed that on 11/7/2022, the Area Commander Asaba, received intelligence on some suspected cultists hibernating somewhere in Mile 5, a boundary between Oshimili North and Oshimili South LGA and planning to attack innocent citizens in the area.

“The Area Commander alerted the Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, who ordered a massive raid in the area. A combined team comprising of Raiders Squad, operatives from GRA Division and Area Command Asaba, led by the Area Crime officer, SP Kufre Udofia, stormed the hideout and arrested ten (10) suspects, recovered one fabricated AK47 rifle, charms, fake Vigilante ID card, and AC&DC black ice confraternity regalias. Investigation is ongoing.

In another development, Bright Edafe furher explained, “ On 10/7/2022 at about 0130hrs, The DPO Ibusa Police Station got information that men of Black Axe Confraternity, also known as ‘AYES’ , were having their initiation ceremony at Zion Road Ibusa.

“The Commissioner of Police directed a joint team of State Anti-Cult (SACU), Ibusa Division, and local vigilantes who swung into action, raided their hideout, arrested twenty-five male suspects, recovered three Aye confraternity regalias, one military vest, a pair of aye confraternity stockings, three cut-to-size locally made guns, four live cartridges, a gallon of substances suspected to be liquid hard drugs, four vehicles, and four motorcycles Investigation is on going. “