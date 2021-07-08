Delta Police Arrest 28 Cultists In Foiled Initiation, Three ‘Keke’ Robbers

Share This























LAGOS JULY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operatives have arrested no fewer than twenty cultists during a foiled initiation ceremony in Ogume Community forest in Ukwuani LGA, Delta State.

Acting under intelligence report that there will be a initiation at a bush in Ogume community forest by members of Aiye Confraternity group a.k.a. Black Axe, operatives of Delta State Anti Cult Unit detectives on June 3rd , 2021 stormed the bush around 0300 hours midnight, where a total of twenty-eight (28) male suspects were arrested.

Urhobotoday.com gathered that although, four suspects namely Obanor Osasuyi ‘m’ 24, Oliseh Onimichi ‘m’ age 27yrs, Moses Samuel ‘m’ age 18yrs and Olusola Ese ‘m’ age 18yrs have already began the process of initiation, but with the timely intervention of the police, the initiation process was aborted, while the other suspects were not initiated.

The police recovered two locally made single barrel guns, eight vehicles, six motorcycles and charms from the cultists.

When contacted, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest and recovery of arms and ammunitions, adding that investigation is ongoing.

In another development, Operative of ‘A’ division Quick Response team while on patrol along NPA Link road, Warri, Delta State received information that three three young men on a tricycle were robbing innocent citizens of their valuables.

The team gave the hoodlums a hot chase. On sighting the police patrol team, one of the hoodlums Godbless Joseph sensing danger jumped out of the moving tricycle. He was later arrested while the two others fled with the tricycle.

The suspect was searched and one knife and two Infinix phones were recovered from him.

The two other suspects, one Ovoke Akpovikanyen and Ismaila Mohammed were later apprehended by the Warri Area Command patrol team.

The owners of the phones identified Godbless Joseph to be the person who robbed them of their phones.

The police said they are still investigation the incident.