Delta Police Announces Death Of Unidentified Man, Segun Adeleke Of Osun State In Auto Crash

LAGOS MAY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command has announced the death of an unidentified man by name Segun Adeleke from Osun State who died in an auto crash at Asaba, Delta State.

Press statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com said that Segun Adeleke of Osun State whose picture is displayed above was involved in an accident at Marble Hill junction along Benin Asaba Express Road, Delta State, involving a Toyota Camry Saloon car with Reg. No. RBC 665 CH driven by one Ejiofor Ifeanyi of Airport View Estate Okpanam, and a pedestrian one Segun Adeleke ‘m’.

‘The victim was knocked down by the said vehicle while crossing the highway, and sustained various degrees of injury. Whereupon, he was taken to the Federal Medical Center, FMC Asaba, for treatment, unfortunately he died while receiving treatment on the 21/4/2022, the corpse was placed at the hospital’s mortuary.

“Before the victim died, he was able to state his name as ‘Segun Adeleke’ and that he was an indigene of Osun state. The case was transferred to State Traffic Office Asaba for investigation, however, efforts made to locate relatives of the victim thus far has proved abortive.

“ If anyone has information on how to reach his family, please contact the Delta State Police Command. The PPRO’s Office can be contacted through the following numbers +234 915 557 0008, +234 915 557 0007, Or the Command Control Room via +234 803 668 4974.”