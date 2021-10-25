Delta Police Announce Change Of Venue For Recruitment Of Constables

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command has announced that venue of CBT for Indigenes of the state which was earlier scheduled to hold at the Delta state E-library has been changed to WEST GATE CBT, BY WEMA BANK NNEBISI ROAD, ASABA.

A press statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com advised candidates to take note of the change in venue while the date and time remain the same as sent to candidate’s Via SMS.

The statement explained assured the indigenes of the state that the NPF in collaboration with the Police Service Commission will be concluding the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise nationwide.

According to the statement, the computer based test (CBT) for indigenes of Delta state is scheduled to hold on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th of October 2021.

The Commissioner of Police Delta state while wishing candidates success in the exams also urges them to adhere strictly to all covid-19 protocols, and assures all candidates of adequate security.