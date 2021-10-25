1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Oct 25th, 2021

Delta Police Announce Change Of Venue For Recruitment Of Constables

 

LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command has announced  that venue of  CBT for Indigenes of the state which was earlier scheduled to hold at the Delta state E-library has been changed to WEST GATE CBT,  BY WEMA BANK NNEBISI ROAD, ASABA.

A press statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com advised candidates to take note of  the change in venue while the  date and time remain the same as sent to candidate’s  Via SMS.

The statement explained assured the indigenes of the state that the NPF in collaboration with the Police Service Commission will be concluding the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise nationwide.

According to the statement, the computer based test (CBT) for indigenes of Delta state is scheduled to hold on Friday 29th and  Saturday 30th of October 2021.

The Commissioner of Police Delta state while wishing candidates success in the exams also urges them to adhere strictly to all covid-19 protocols, and assures all candidates of adequate security.

 

 

 

