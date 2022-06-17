1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Fri, Jun 17th, 2022

Delta Police Abort Eiye Cult Anniversary, Arrest 51 Cultists With Arms

CULT ANNIVERSARY

LAGOS JUNE 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operatives have  aborted  the celebration   of suspected Eiye Confraternity Cult group who were  marking their anniversary in  a hotel in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State.

Their arrest came as a result  of information received on  15/6/2022 by  the Command  over some suspected Eiye Confraternity Cult group  that will be marking their anniversary in Ogwashi-Uku.

Consequently, the  Command swiftly acted on this information and located where and when the ceremony will be held.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali  was reported to have   detailed the Command’s Buffalo Patrol team, operatives from Area Command Ogwashi-Uku and Ogwashi-Uku Division to  storm  the venue at Big Apple Hotel in Ogwashi-Uku.

The suspects on sighting the police took to their heels, while some of them were reported to have  shot at the Police. They were given a hot chase by the team and fifty-one (51) suspected cultists were arrested, two cut to size locally made guns, one expended cartridge, Eiye Confraternity regalia were recovered.

Suspects have been transferred to the Command Anti-Cult unit (SACU) for investigation, and those found wanting upon completion of investigation, will be charged to court.

The CP while urging parents and guardians to monitor and teach their wards on the need to stay away from cultism and vices, warned in strong terms that the Command under his watch will not tolerate any form of cult related activities in the State and that the Command will go all out in identifying them, their hideouts, arrest and ensure that they are brought to book.  The CP also admonished members of the public to continue to partner with the Police by providing useful and timely information to the Police that will help in the fight against crime and criminality.

 

 

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close