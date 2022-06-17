Delta Police Abort Eiye Cult Anniversary, Arrest 51 Cultists With Arms

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operatives have aborted the celebration of suspected Eiye Confraternity Cult group who were marking their anniversary in a hotel in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State.

Their arrest came as a result of information received on 15/6/2022 by the Command over some suspected Eiye Confraternity Cult group that will be marking their anniversary in Ogwashi-Uku.

Consequently, the Command swiftly acted on this information and located where and when the ceremony will be held.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali was reported to have detailed the Command’s Buffalo Patrol team, operatives from Area Command Ogwashi-Uku and Ogwashi-Uku Division to storm the venue at Big Apple Hotel in Ogwashi-Uku.

The suspects on sighting the police took to their heels, while some of them were reported to have shot at the Police. They were given a hot chase by the team and fifty-one (51) suspected cultists were arrested, two cut to size locally made guns, one expended cartridge, Eiye Confraternity regalia were recovered.

Suspects have been transferred to the Command Anti-Cult unit (SACU) for investigation, and those found wanting upon completion of investigation, will be charged to court.

The CP while urging parents and guardians to monitor and teach their wards on the need to stay away from cultism and vices, warned in strong terms that the Command under his watch will not tolerate any form of cult related activities in the State and that the Command will go all out in identifying them, their hideouts, arrest and ensure that they are brought to book. The CP also admonished members of the public to continue to partner with the Police by providing useful and timely information to the Police that will help in the fight against crime and criminality.