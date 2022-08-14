1 2 3 4 5
Delta: Peter Obi’s Supporter Donates Building To Labour Party In Keyamo’s Community

LAGS AUGUST 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Dimple Ojevwe from Uvwie local government area in Delta has donated her building to the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) to carry out their political campaign activities in the south-south state.

Photos on social media shows Mrs Ojevwe handing over the keys of the one-storey building to executives of POSN in Delta state.

Legit.ng gathered that the building is also expected to accommodate Labour Party (LP) local government executives in the area.

The local government area is also where Festus Keyamo, the campaign spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) comes from.

Keyamo who also currently serves as the minister of state for labour and productivity in the Muhammadu Buhari administration, had earlier dismissed Obi’s presidential ambition.

