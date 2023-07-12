Delta: Peace Returns To Ogwashi-Uku After Rival Cult Clash Claims Two

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peace seemed to have returned to Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State after two rival cults unleashed terror on their members.

Three persons suspected to be members of the warring cults, Aye and Arubaggar, died while another escaped from the community with multiple injuries, just as the police confirmed the clash claimed one life.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, disclosed that normalcy had returned to the area, adding that no arrest was made.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the clash was triggered when the Arubbager group allegedly murdered a member of the Aye group.

“The last youth who was murdered was reported to have been shot on the neck and stomach. He is from Agidiehe quarters in Ogwashi-Uku community.

“It is sad that security agents within the area are not yet able to curtail the menace which is a dangerous trend,” said a community member.

Nigerian Tribune reports that despite the normalcy, the curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. which was imposed 10 days ago by the Aniocha South Local Government Area as a result of the clashes is still in force .

Residents reportedly move in fears while travellers who arrived late from their destinations go through harrowing experiences getting to their houses due to no availability of motorcycles.

Reports also said that as of 7.30 p.m., the community usually go to sleep following the curfew coupled with the high cost of fuel which makes majority of residents to put away their generating sets.

Tribune