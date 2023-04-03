Delta PDP Suspends Ex-SSG, Two Okowa’s Aides Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Ekuku-Agbor Ward 5 of Ika South local government area of Delta State has suspended a former secretary to the state government (SSG), the commissioner for basic and secondary education, Chiedu Ebie and two special assistants to the governor: Elina MacDonald and Mr. Stanley Ehikwe.

They were suspended for alleged anti-party activities during the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and state assembly elections.

Their suspension was contained in a letter signed by the PDP chairman in Ika South, Comrade Amachi Igunbor.

The letter read, “In line with Section 58(F) of the PDP Constitution, the suspension of the above-named persons are hereby approved.”

Also at PDP Ward 10, Aladja in Udu local government area of Delta State, a letter signed by the ward chairman and secretary expelled Hon Andrew Ekwetafia Gbise.

Gbise said it was orchestrated by the Udu council chairman, Chief Jite Brown, who contested as House of Assembly candidate for PDP but lost.

He asked the orchestrators to go back to the party constitution. “They realised that the ward level of the party has no constitutional powers to expel any member from the PDP, even if found wanting after fair hearing,” he said.

Leadership