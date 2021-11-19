Delta PDP Gubernatorial Aspirant, Kenneth Okpara Passes On

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A governorship aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 guber election in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Okpara is dead.

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports Olorogun Okpara, who was a former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning in Delta, died on Thursday.

Okpara was born into the great Okpara Dynasty of Eku on February 8, 1961, in Eku Community, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

He had his Primary Education at C.M.S, in Eku and attended Saint Peter’s Claver Aghalokpe and later proceeded to the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, where he bagged (Bsc. Accouting) in 1987.

He subsequently went abroad for further education and did his Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) in the prestigious Cambridge University, Cambridge, United Kingdom (UK).

He was a product of Harvard University, JFK School of Government Executive Education (Cutting Edge of Development Thinking Programme) May, 2013, and Cambridge University London, Judge Business School, April, 2011.

Okpara was also an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria,1999, fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation 1998, Microsoft Professional-Internet (MCP- 1) 2000, Microsoft Certified System (MCSE) 2000.

He was also an International Financial Expert and a Chartered Accountant and was a Senior Financial Management Specialist with the World Bank who was saddled with the responsibilities of Financial Management, implementation support and supervision of its funded and multi donor trust fund investment projects in Afghanistan and South Asia.

He had worked as a co-Task Team Leader/Manager for Public Financial Management Projects funded by the World Bank here in Nigeria as well.

He was appointed the Honourable Commissioner for Economic Planning in September 2011-July 2013 by Dr. Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State.

Okpara was later appointed as the Honourable Commissioner for Finance by the same former governor, Uduaghan, in July 2013 – May 2015.

NewsGuru