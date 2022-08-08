1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Aug 8th, 2022

Delta PDP Guber Tussle : Appeal Court Fixes Date For Proper Hearing

David Edevbie and Sheriff Oborevwori

LAGOS AUGUST 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Court of Appeal in Abuja has fixed August 19, 2022 as date for proper hearing in the appeal seeking to upturn the judgement of the Federal High Court declaring Olorogun David Edevbie as the lawful and authentic candidate of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 Governorship election.

At the proceeding this Monday the judges granted a request for  the abridgement of time to enable expeditious trial.

Accordingly, all the respondents have been asked to file their replies within eight days while the appellant is to respond within two days.

It will be recalled that on July 7, 2022, the Federal High Court faulted the certificates and other documents filed by Sheriff Oborevwori for nomination as Gubernatorial candidate of the PDP and commanded both the party and INEC to immediately recognise Olorogun David Edevbie as the rightful and lawful candidate of the party for the forthcoming election.

 

  1. Joseph Esivwenughwu(ACA) says:
    August 8, 2022 at 12:22 pm

    Chief Sheriff Oborevwori will win and win totally. I call on all well meaning PDP members to give him the necessary support.

    Reply

