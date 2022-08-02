Delta PDP Guber Tussle: Court Adjourns Hearing, Orders PDP To Forward Edevbie’s Name To INEC

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Appeal Court on Monday adjourned till August 8th for further proceedings in the appeal of Sheriff Oborevwori against his disqualification to contest in the PDP Gubernatorial primary of in Delta State and for a Stay of Execution of the order of the Federal High Court which declared Olorogun David Edevbie as the lawfully nominated and authentic candidate of the Party.

The Appeal Court ordered the PDP to forward Edevbie’s name to INEC in addition to commanding INEC to accord him the full rights and privileges due to him as the rightful candidate of the party.

At the sitting on Monday, August 1, Oborevwori’s lawyers withdrew two of their prayers and the court accordingly struck out prayers 2 and 3.

The prayers withdrawn include “An Order for abridging the time to file the Appellant’s Brief of Argument to 3 days and an Order abridging the time to file the Respondent’s Brief of Argument to 7 days from the grant of the order of the Court.”

The court also granted leave to the Applicant (Oborevwori) to effect service of the Notice of Appeal filed on 22 July 2022, Record of Appeal and Motion for Stay of Execution and all other subsequent processes on the 1st Respondent (David Edevbie) by substituted means. This means by pasting and/or leaving the notices at a conspicuous place at the address of the 1st Respondent.

The return date for the matter is 8th August 2022.

It will be recalled that following inconsistencies in Oborevwori’s documents, Edevbie challenged his clearance and eligibility to participate in the Delta State PDP Gubernatorial primary.

After arguments at the Federal High Court Abuja, Justice Taiwo O Taiwo declared Oborevwori unqualified and ineligible as he could not defend the varied names on virtually all his documents.

The court was also unimpressed with his attempts to merely use affidavits and a Deed Poll to cure the various defects about his identity, age and his academic certificates.