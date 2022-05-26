Delta PDP Gov Primaries: Onuesoke Hails Oborevwori’s Victory, Says He Remains The Best

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has congratulated Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory as Delta State PDP Governorship candidate on the just concluded PDP Gubernatorial held at Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday.

Recall that Oborevwori emerged as the winner on Wednesday after polling 590 out of 825 votes to beat former commissioner for finance, David Edevbie and other contestants to clinch the Delta State PDP Governorship ticket for 203 election .

Reacting to the victory of Sheriff at Asaba, Delta State after the announcement of the primaries election result, Onuesoke who affirmed that Sheriff Oborevwori remains a destiny child insisting that the Delta State House of Assembly Speaker remain the best Governorship candidate PDP could produce for 2023.

While stressing that Obrevwori will make a good governor in view of his past positive antecedents, the PDP Chieftain stated, “One of the qualities of a good leadership is his accessibility to his people which Sheriff Oborevwori possessed. Quality leadership must not be one that intentionally creates barricades. This is no doubt a key component of leadership qualities”

He postulated from his findings that Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori cannot be strictly said to be a product of aristocratic background, adding he grew up with the commoners/Deltans, understands the language of the commoners as well as those of the upper social echelon.

“Sheriff Oborevwori fits into who Deltans refer to as “Kpako”. As a product of “kpakoism”, he knows how to speak his native language of Okpe/Uvwie/Urhobo unhindered. He also speaks fluently the popular pidgin English that is mostly spoken in Nigeria. His English is also very flawless. In other words, there are no groups or persons that he cannot relate with,” he noted.

Onuesoke affirmed that Oborevwori’s record revealed that he is man who loves education and has contributed personally to education development in his community.

He added that total of six million Naira in scholarships and empowerment kits were given to 25 Okpe Local Government students, both indigenous and non-indigenous, by Rt. Hon. Oborevwori on June 24, 2018 through Oborevwori Foundation Scholarship scheme.

“The Oborevwori Foundation Scholarship Scheme’s educational assistance program was accompanied by initiatives to empower petty traders, market women, and artisans. Donations included twenty-four buses or cars, ten tricycles, twenty hair salon kits with generators, forty milling equipment, thirty sewing machines, and twenty deep freezers for market women in the frozen food business. Hundreds of articles of clothes were also provided for widows,” he stated.

While consoling other aspirant who contested along with Oborevwo but could make it, Onuesoke urged them to accept their defeat as the wish of God, adding there is no victor and vanquished hence the contest is within the PDP’s family.