Delta PDP Chieftain And Oborevwori Loyalist Unuame, Driver Die In Auto Crash

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Joe Unuame, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta state and his driver, have been confirmed dead in a car accident at the early hours of Wednesday.

Reliable sources told DAILY INDEPENDENT that Chief Joe Unuame’s Toyota black Jeep had a head-on collision with a tanker after Umeh junction along Ughelli/Patani road, while on his way to PDP Campaign in Patani.

The sources said the driver died on the spot, while Chief Joe Unuame was rushed to a nearby hospital but died later after fruitless efforts by medical doctors to revive him.

Chief Joe Unuame, hails from Akpere-Olomu community, Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was until his death, a staunch member of the PDP and a strong supporter of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, Governorship candidate of the PDP in Delta state.

Daily Independent