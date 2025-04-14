Delta: Pastor Banished From Uvwie Community Over Alleged ‘Homosexual’ Conduct With Teenagers

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Otovwodo (Agbassa) Community in the Agbarha-Warri Kingdom, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, has banished a 33-year-old pastor, Onome Imoniruvwe, over alleged homosexual conduct.

Imoniruvwe is accused of sexually abusing several male teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 within the community.

In a public notice dated April 10, 2025, and obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday, community leaders described his actions as “unscrupulous, inhuman, and abominable.”

The notice was jointly signed by the Traditional Prime Minister (Oghwuvwie) of Otovwodo Agbassa, Hon. Jerry Ope Osioh; the community spokesman, Obabokor Otota; and the secretary, Jeremiah Erhumejih Akarohor.

The community further alleged that Imoniruvwe, popularly known as “Pastor Homo,” had previously been expelled from Edukugho in the Iyara area for similar behaviour.

According to the statement, the community’s decision was prompted by a recent case involving a 15-year-old boy.

Describing the incident as a grave violation of cultural, religious, and moral values, the community declared Imoniruvwe persona non grata. It warned him to stay away from Otovwodo Agbassa and its surrounding areas.

The statement read in part, “This is to inform the general populace in Otovwodo Agbassa Community and environs in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, that there is a man in St. Paul’s Anglican Church Otovwodo Agbassa, that practises gay, he uses his manhood to sleep with male children through their anus.

“The man in question is by name Onome Imoniruvwe from Kokori in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State; he is 33 years old. He sleeps with male children in the church and outside the church. He does this with children from 14 to 16 years.

“On investigation, the Community discovered that this is what he did at Edukugho in Iyara axis; that is why he was driven from there.

“Otovwodo Agbassa Community frowns on this inhuman unscrupulous act because it is an abominable act to the (A) Community, (B) The Church (Household of God) and (C) To humanity in general.”

“For the aforementioned purpose above, Onome Imoniruvwe (popularly known as Pastor Homo) should not be seen anywhere near Otovwodo Agbassa Community and Environs, Henceforth,” the statement added.

Saharareporters

