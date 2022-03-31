Delta: Passersby Rescue 15yr-Old Maid Locked Outside In Midnight By Her Boss

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A 15-year-old girl identified as Blessing was on Wednesday rescued by commuters after she was locked outside to sleep on the road by her employers in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victim was found stranded outside the gate of her employer’s house at No 7 Gladys Adolor Street, Asaba at about 12: 18 am on Wednesday by passersby.

It was gathered that the concerned commuters; a male and female who dropped a colleague around the area stopped by to ask the young lady why she was standing out inside.

The victim then revealed that her boss, Mrs Nancy Nwaka locked her outside the house intentionally after returning from errands.

It was further learnt that the commuters knocked the gate on several occasions which drew the attention of the Mr Gabriel Nwaka, husband of the woman whom allegedly locked her housemaid out of the house.

According to him, ” I came back from my journey to Abuja and I asked about blessing but she did not answer me. I know once I am not around she would maltreat the girl”

I would not mind handing my wife to the police because she has been maltreating our maid.

I have told her to take the girl back to her people but she refused. I have sent my wife out more than three times due to the way she threats this girl”.

When contacted Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said the case has not been reported to the police.

Daily Independent