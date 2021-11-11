Delta Partners Stallion Coy For Establish Of ‘Keke’ Plant

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It’s cheering news for tricycle riders in Delta state as the Delta Government and Stallion Auto Keke Limited, on Tuesday reached an agreement to establish a tricycle manufacturing plant in the state.

Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Dr Kingsley Emu disclosed this at the exhibition of the new Auto Keke Bajaj tricycle at the Cenotaph, Asaba.

He said the temporary manufacturing plant will be sited along the Benin Asaba Expressway, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the State.

Dr Emu informed that the partnership is a humongous project because of Stallion’s reputation as a leading and foremost automobile player and global brand with model automobile showrooms across the country.

He said the state was leveraging on the company’s successful operations in the past 52 years to replicate their success story in Delta to boost employment generation, wealth creation, skills acquisition and enhance the state’s Internally Generated Revenue IGR.

According to Emu Delta state Government is providing incentives and enabling environment while Stallion is providing the state government with 3% equity stake in the venture.

“The Auto Keke Tricycle plant shall be consummated under a PPP arrangement with Delta State Government providing enabling environment and land to establish the plant. “Delta is famous for entrepreneurship and job creation and I must commend Stallion Group for their desire to establish the manufacturing plant in Delta.

“By bringing them to Delta, we are bringing them closer to the South South and the South East because they have a lot of market share in the region.”

Dr Emu noted that the past 6 years they have directly established over 10,000 and over 100,000 indirectly affected, while over one million jobs have been created within the corresponding period.

“The partnership will also entail the training and establishment of 2,000 mechanics among the Keke riders.

“With all of these efforts, we are committed to deepening our entrepreneurship programmes to create more jobs for our people,” Emu said.

Director-General of the Delta State Investment Development Agency, DIDA, Chief Lucky Oghene-Omoru commended stakeholders for their commitment to the project, adding that Delta has remained peaceful, with an enabling environment that guarantees massive returns on investments.

On his part, Managing Director, Stallion Auto Keke Limited, Manish Rohtagi said they were partnering with Delta Government to establish the pant in Delta to provide better product at affordable price.

He stated that Keke riders were important because they make their money daily and contributes to the economy of the nation.

The Stallion boss added that production would commence next week as soon as machines were shipped from Lagos.

President Keke Riders Association in the state, Chief Obi Nzete commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for having the interest of the Keke riders, adding that the Keke riders would continue to reciprocate government’s kind gesture and pledged the support of the union to the venture.

He said a lot of youths who would have taken to crime and criminality have been engaged thereby making them bread winners in their families.

The ceremony was attended by top government functionaries including Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije; Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner for Youths Development, Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, Commissioner for Women Affairs Mrs Flora Alanta. Others were; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Festus Agas. Chief Strategist to the Governor Dr Festus Okubor; Chairman Delta State Investment Development Agency, DIDA Mr Paul Nmah, amongst others.

Vanguard